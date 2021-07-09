Man was stumbling on the road in Naas

Naas Garda Station
A 61 year old man found stumbling on a public road in Naas was arrested for intoxication by the gardaí.
The man, understood to be of Asian origin, was “stumbling around” after he left a dwelling in the Monread area.
It’s thought that this followed a domestic incident.
