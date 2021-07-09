Monasterevin launches its free virtual online Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival

Monasterevin. File picture
This year's Monasterevin free virtual online Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival will take place on Saturday, July 24 and features lectures and poetry readings.
"Monasterevin Hopkins Society celebrates Gerard Manley Hopkins, his poetry and his unique connection to our community in Monasterevin. We hold an annual festival and invite you to join us and gain an insight into the community and location that he referred to as 'one of the props and struts of my existence'." said the group.
"Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic this year’s festival will be a free virtual zoom event. To receive your invitation to log in to the Zoom event please visit our website, http://monasterevinhopkinssociety.org/,where you may subscribe (free) to our mailing list. Subscription to our mailing list only involves providing your email address, your name and country. Your invitation will be emailed to you with a link to the event."
Details of the 2021 Festival:
- 10:00am Lecture by Hilary Davies:
“Hopkins as Traditionalist and Poetic Innovator”
- 11:00am Lecture by Will Daunt:
“Gerard Manley Hopkins: The Lydiate Connection”
(Lydiate is a village 10 miles north of Liverpool associated with Hopkins' poems:'Felix Randal & 'Spring & Fall')
- 12 noon Poetry Reading by Hilary Davies, Poet.
Please feel free to invite your friends and colleagues to subscribe
SUNDAY 25TH JULY HOPKINS ‘ARTISTS FOR PEACE’ EXHIBITION
Local & International Artists exhibition
- 2 -5pm Venue: Main Street and along Canal in Monasterevin
Queries to:info@monasterevinhopkinssociety.org
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.