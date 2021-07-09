Spate of illnesses in Naas 'not due to the water'

Concern

Spate of illnesses in Naas 'not due to the water'

The water supply is fine

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The public water supply has been ruled out as the potential reason for a spate of illnesses in the Monread area of Naas.

A number of reports of people, across a range of ages, falling ill in that part of Naas has appeared on social media platforms in recent days.

Read more County Kildare news

Some fainted or collapsed. At least one was hospitalised for a brief period - and it’s understood that none was seriously ill.

But Irish Water said the drinking water is safe.

Irish Water said that,  in partnership with Kildare County Council, it can confirm that there are no reported issues at the treatment plants that supply this area and the drinking water produced at these plants is fully compliant with statutory drinking water regulations. 

The utility added it carries out regular testing and monitoring of all public water supplies in Ireland in accordance with this legislation.

IW added that if customers have concerns about their health they should contact their GP. 

 

