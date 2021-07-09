Door kicked in during incident in Maynooth

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating after criminal damage was caused to a home in Maynooth.
A door was kicked in during the incident in Leinster Square in the town.
The incident took place between 2pm on Friday and 11am on Sunday last.
Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the matter.
