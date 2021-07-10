Judge orders Kildare woman to stay sober in her own home

A woman who was accused of breaching a Protection Order has been ordered to stay sober in her home.

The woman, aged in her 30s, appeared in Naas District Court on July 1 last.

Gardaí were called to the defendant’s home on June 30 to investigate the alleged contravention of a Protection Order.

The woman was ordered to remain sober in the house she shares with her mother and to be of good behaviour and to keep the peace.

Gardaí said they spent several hours at the home and had to call an ambulance and a fire brigade because the woman was highly intoxicated.

A doctor was called and had deemed her fit to stay in a cell in a garda station overnight.

Judge Zaidan commented that: “These type of garda resources should be channeled into the investigation of alleged organised crime.”

He added: “If she breaches a Protection Order again, she will end up in court and could end up in prison.”

He added that she was presumed innocent in the eyes of the court.

Addressing the defendant the judge said: “Your mother is a good woman. You shouldn’t be causing her alleged hassle. Your mother is the one person in this world that loves you. You should be protecting her because she is protecting you.”

The defendant admitted that she orders alcohol off a mobile phone app and it is delivered to the house.

Judge Zaidan said something needed to be done about alcohol being delivered to the house and sought the advice of gardaí on the matter.

He said it was an issue of protection rather than punishment.

Sgt Brian Jacob said gardaí could speak to the off licence providing the alcohol.

Judge Zaidan added: “The people who are supplying alcohol to this woman have a duty of care to her. The internet — the bad outweighs the good sometimes.”

He added: “Her mother cares for her and wants to keep helping her daughter. This case is very tragic.

Speaking generally about alcohol-related violence, he added: “Sometimes all it takes is a push and you fall and your hit a table and you could endanger your life.

“These situations have the potential to go horribly wrong.”

The case was adjourned to November 25 and Judge Zaidan ordered that a court appointed advocate should be asked to become involved.