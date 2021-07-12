Call for more district court judges in Co Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Judge Desmond Zaidan said there is “something wrong” when Galway has a similar population to Kildare but has three times more district court judges.
The judge made his comments when a defendant said that she was waiting all day for her case to be heard and had to return to the courtroom again the next day.
Judge Zaidan said: “There are three sitting judges in the Galway area. There is only one in Kildare. There is something wrong here.”
Judge Zaidan has often criticised the length of court lists at Naas District Court.
The prosecution of road traffic offences linked to the busy M7 and N7 routes often sees defendants living outside Co Kildare appearing in court.
