Man in Naas court after he tried to stop his brother being arrested

A man was fined €400 under the Public Order Act at Naas District Court after he tried to stop his brother being arrested.

William Connors, aged 21, of 28 Moortown Drive, Rathcoffey, was accused of the offence outside his address on June 6 last at 11pm. The court heard that gardaí were called to a domestic disturbance and when his brother was arrested, the defendant tried to pull him by the arm out of the garda patrol car.

Mr Connors, who had 17 previous convictions for road traffic offences, was shouting insults at gardaí at the time.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it was a case of Mr Connors being extremely angry rather than being intoxicated at the time.

Defence solicitor Tim Kennelly said his client had watched his brother become pepper sprayed by gardaí to restrain him and he watched him screaming with pain.

He added that Mr Connors was trying to give a wet cloth to his brother to wipe his eyes following being sprayed with the pepper spray.

Sgt Jacob said that the defendant’s brother offered no resistance once he was placed in the patrol car.

Mr Kennelly said his client offered a sincere apology to gardaí and that it was traumatic experience for anybody to see a loved being arrested.

The court was told that the defendant and his partner are expecting a baby.

Judge Desmond Zaidan fined Mr Connors €400 for the offence under Section 6 of the Public Order Act for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intention of causing a breach of the peace.

A charge of obstructing a garda under the Public Order Act was taken into account.

