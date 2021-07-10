Woman tells judge that ex partner is targeting child with verbal abuse

A woman who had withdrawn complaints against an ex-partner in the past was told by a judge that she “can’t keep calling wolf”.

The woman appeared in Naas Family Law Court seeking an emergency Protection Order against an ex-partner.



Escalated

She claimed that violence has escalated in the past number of weeks and the ex partner was now targeting her child in an effort to get at her.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that according to the file, the woman had withdrawn a complaint against the ex-partner in the past.

Judge Zaidan said to the woman: “You can’t keep crying wolf.

“The gardaí will be there and the courts will be there. But there will come a time when you’re crying wolf and nobody will be there.”

Meanwhile another woman who appeared at Naas Family Law Court said that an ex-partner was threatening her new life and her new partner.

The ex-partner also warned that he would have the woman’s house watched.

She said: “I went to the guards and they suggested a Protection Order be put in place straight away.”



Protection

Judge Zaidan said he was satisfied that the woman’s situation met the criteria for the granting of an emergency Protection Order.

He also advised the woman to consult a solicitor on the issue.

The woman added: “I don’t want him near my house.”

The judge added: “I won’t be there at 1am in the morning when your ring but if you ring 999 the gardaí will be there.”

Speaking generally, the judge also commented that the number of Family Law cases had “exploded” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained: “The family law area has mushroomed now, it has exploded.”





