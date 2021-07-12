Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 12

The late Mary Healy and Ciara O'Brien Kyne

The death has occurred of Ciara O'Brien-Kyne
Leixlip, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

O’Brien-Kyne, (Leixlip and formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin 12) July 10th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Ciara, beloved wife of Jimmy and dear mother of Adam. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother Angela, sisters Paula, Joanne and Lisa, mother-in-law Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

R.I.P.

 

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below.

Those who would have liked to attend Ciara’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view by following the link below on Tuesday morning (13th July, 2021) at 11:00 am Our Lady's Nativity Live Webcam Stream

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Mary Healy (née Murphy)
Fairgreen, Hacketstown, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Mary Healy (nee Murphy) Lower Fairgreen, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and formerly Ballyvass, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 9th July 2021 peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family; Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, sister Betty, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

 

May Mary rest in peace.

 

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from her residence on Sunday evening at 6.45 to St. Brigids Church, Hacketstown arriving for 7 o’c. reception prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o’c followed by burial in Moone Cemetery, Co. Kildare. Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Doody
Scarlets Town, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Father of the late Colin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Danielle and Deborah, sons Shane and Niall, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Aisling and Katie, his adored 12 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dan Rest In Peace
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John (Rocky) Fitzharris
The Oaks, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Ballymore Eustace. Peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, sons Raymond and Shane, daughters Fidelma, Priscilla, Amanda and Denise, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. John's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

 

The death has occurred of Brendan Gaughan
Dun Cuilinn, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare

Formerly of The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary, sons Craig and Gary, brothers Tommy and Mark, sisters Elizabeth, Bridget, Karina and Catherine, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest In Peace

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Fr. Tom TUOHY S.M.
Dublin 6, Dublin / Athy, Kildare

TUOHY Fr. Tom S.M. (late of Athy, Co. Kildare) July 10, 2021 – (peacefully) in the loving care of the Staff of Cherryfield Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown Park. Predeceased by his sister Mary O’Donnell. He will be sadly missed by his sister Eileen, niece Anna, nephew Hugh, brother-in-law Brian, relatives, Marist Fathers community and friends.

 

In accordance with current guidelines, a private removal and funeral will take place, but may be viewed on Monday evening, July 12, at 5.30pm and Tuesday morning, July 13, at 11am using the following links – www.donoreavenueparish.ie or https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-therese-of-the-child-jesus.

 

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Philomena SWEENEY (née Lalor)
Moore Park, Newbridge, Kildare

SWEENEY Philomena (nee Lalor) Moore Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildre - 10th July 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Philomena, wife of the late Col. Domhnall O’Suibhne; deeply regretted by her loving sons Traolach, Padraig and Domhnall, daughters-in-law Ena, Mary and Ann-Marie, grandchildren David, Richard, Clíona, Aislinn, Peter, Cáit, Fionntán, Éanna, great-grandchildren, sister Elsie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Philomena Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will be held due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o’clock Mass. Philomena’s Funeral mass will be live streamed on Newbridge parish website.Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge .

