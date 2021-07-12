Official relaunch of Kilcullen Lawn Tennis Club

On Saturday July 10th in glorious sunshine, some of the Members, Trustees and Committee celebrated the relaunch of the club, which was originally opened in the 1950s.

A special presentation was made by Martin Heydon TD (Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine) to club founder Mr Pat Lynch, where he was made Honorary Life President of the club.

The club was delighted to welcome the CEO of Tennis Ireland, Richard Fahey who complimented the newly installed courts. Other local supporters & dignitaries also attended along with Eamonn Quirke of KARE and Peter Trueman, participant in Leinster Tennis' Enjoy Tennis programme. Peter and club coach Cormac Doherty played an exhibition match for the cheering supporters to round off the day and Peter was presented with a medal by Martin Heydon TD.

From its initial relaunch in 2017 on two tarmac courts (with assistance from the Kilcullen Development Association) the club has grown into a vibrant club with three brand new all-weather courts. The club's membership has more than doubled from base of 150 at the beginning of 2021 to approx. 350 Adult & Junior members. State of the art LED floodlighting should be installed on two of the courts later in the year. Future plans include the redevelopment of the clubhouse and an application to the 2020 Sports Capital Program has been submitted to assist with this.

Financing of the development to date has been achieved with a €66,000 grant from the 2018 Sports Capital Program and a significant loan to the club from Kilcullen Credit Union. We would like to thank the Credit Union, along with our new club sponsors: LVP Renewables; Nichola Kennedy Opticians, Kilcullen and Whyte Planning Consultants, for their ongoing support.

A lot of work since 2017 has ensured the club faces a very positive future. For this we would also like to thank all our past & current committee members for their voluntary time & commitment. We would also like to acknowledge the ongoing support and goodwill of the local community.