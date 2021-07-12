New café being built at Kildare community centre

FILE PHOTO
Tenders are being invited to for the extension of Ardclough Village Centre.
A community café is being planned for the site close to the Grand Canal.
It is a single-storey café extension of 55 square metres in area to the existing Village Centre building.
Ardclough Village Centre Limited is seeking suitable contractors for the tender.
The estimated construction value of the project is around €100,000, according to Construction Information Services.
More News
Pictured are Eamonn O Toole, Pat Lynch, Cormac Doherty, Richard Fahey, Minister of State Martin Heydon and Pete Ronayne.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.