Garda alert over teenager (16) missing for a week

Charmaine Kelly
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Charmaine Kelly, 16 years, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area since July 5.
She is described as being 5'0", with brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.
Charmaine is also known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas of Co. Louth.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
