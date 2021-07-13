Call to reduce speeding in Sallins estates

Sallins
A call has been made to tackle speeding traffic in housing areas in Sallins.
Cllr Carmel Kelly wants a 30 km/h limit in Osberstown Court, Osberstown Drive, Osberstown Park, Sallins Wharf and Sallins Pier in line with Jake's Law.
At a previous Kildare County Council meeting it was stated the council’s transportation department believes it would be more practical to introduce the reduced speed limits alongside any changes that come about as a result of a general review of speed limits in the county.
