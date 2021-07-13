Five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are five patients being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded facility in the eastern region is the Mater Hospital where there are 14 patients on trolleys. There are four patients on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 15.
