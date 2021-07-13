Kildare shop theft man has 105 previous convictions

A man with 105 previous convictions appeared before a Naas District Court on a minor shoplifting charge.

Martin Reilly, 29 , whose address was given as 64 Tailteaann Drive, Windtown, Navan, was prosecuted for taking €11 worth of goods from a Circle K service station at Church Street, Kilcock on January 28 2020.

The defendant appeared July 7 by videolink from Mountjoy Prison.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that 19 of the previous convictions were for theft and the last theft offence took place in 2019.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy told the court the defendant has had a heroin addiction.

Ms Murphy said he had been doing quite well and had been drug free for two years.

She also said that he had previously had a relationship.

The court heard that the defendant has been drug free and is taking methadone.

The defendant has a boy and a girl and Ms Murphy said that he has amassed a crazy amount of convictions for someone so young.

“He’s doing his best; he hopes to be a functioning member of society on his release.”

The court also heard that the defendant is entirely remorseful for the offence.

The defendant addressed the court and said he wants to get his life back on track.

He said that without drugs he is living a good life and his mother is taking care of the children.

The court heard that the defendant is currently serving a five year term for an attempted hijacking.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the crime was fuelled by heroin addiction. Imposing a nine months term, he said this will run alongside the sentence he is currently serving.