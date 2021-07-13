Naas homeless man faces trespass allegation for calling to previous address

The hearing took place at Naas District Court
A homeless Naas man is being prosecuted.
A local District Court sitting on July 7 heard that the man aged in his early 60s is calling to a house at a residential area in the town, knocking on windows and the doors.
He faces allegations of trespass at an address in Naas on dates in December 2020 and February 2021.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the house is the defendant’s former home and he described him as being homeless and he had a life before he became addicted to alcohol.
He claimed that the man’s former family are being persecuted by his alleged behaviour and he is constantly causing problems.
“He is on the street every day,” added Sgt Kelly.
Adjourning the case to July 14, Judge Desmond Zaidan said the man will have to attend in person on that date.
