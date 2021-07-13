Garda tow truck seizing two cars at a time in Newbridge

Vehicles being seized in Newbridge / NAAS ROADS POLICING
The Roads Policing Unit in Naas said it seized a total of four vehicles in Newbridge.
Two vehicles were detained from unaccompanied Learner drivers.
Gardaí said that one driver attempted to give false details.
Another two vehicles were seized for having no motor insurance.
One vehicle was witnessed turning away from a checkpoint before being apprehended.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued and court proceedings will follow.
