24 hour fundraising walk for Curragh Lourdes Fund

Conor McCabe on the fundraising walk

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

On Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th of July, Conor McCabe and friends participated in a 24hr walk in aid of the Curragh Lourdes Fund.

Conor said: "We had fantastic support from neighbours family and friends.

"The Curragh Lourdes Fund was established in 2010 to bring children from St Anne's School in the Curragh, and people from the Curragh locality to Lourdes on the International Military Pilgrimage which can only be described as a trip of a lifetime!

The total raised to date is just over €970, the go fund me is still available.

Donate at the Gofundme link:
https://gofund.me/fe706c75

