Dive in! Find nearest swim spots with interactive new map

Swim Ireland have announced the launch of its new interactive online Swim Spot Map, a project funded by Sport Ireland’s Innovation Fund and supported by local sports partnerships through information sharing.

Swim Spots takes the guesswork out of your trip. It gives real-time weather, forecasts, tides and other local information, like parking and facilities. You can even give a shout out to others via the comments section.

This interactive map was launched to support Swim Ireland’s Me and the Water Membership for leisure swimmers who particularly love outdoor swimming.

Adam Cox, Swim Ireland’s Head of Clubs and Community, said: "We were very grateful to receive funding through Sport Ireland’s Innovation Fund, which has helped us develop a website that will provide you with all the information you need to swim outdoors and to connect with your tribe.

"In developing this project, we worked closely with Sport Ireland’s Local Sports Partnerships to gather as much data as we could to ensure that people could access the most up to date and relevant information for their chosen spot. “We have 200 open water swimming locations to date and will be adding more constantly. We also want images and feedback from users."