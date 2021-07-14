Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 14

The death has occurred of Brigid Doyle

Rathmore, Naas, Kildare



Doyle Brigid, Punchestown House, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare. 12th July 2021. Peacefully in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Ned and mother of Jack, Mary, Anna, Patrick, Edward, Paul, Richard, and Seamus. She will be dearly missed by her sister Pat Nolan, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Brigid Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel on Thursday arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Brigid, the funeral mass for family (50 persons) only.

Those who would have liked to attend Brigid’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Una HEYDON (née McGrath)

The Paddocks, Naas, Kildare / Thurles, Tipperary



Late of The Paddocks, Naas, formerly of Dunstown, Two Mile House, Co. Kildare and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital on July 12th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe and Paddy, daughters-in-law Gillian and Ciara, grandchildren Grace, Danny, Christopher and Edie, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Una Rest in Peace."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday morning with a Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on www.naasparish.ie or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Hoey

Leixlip, Kildare / Galway City, Galway / Four Mile House, Roscommon



Formerly of Ballyglass, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Vera and brother Sean. He will be sadly missed by his wife Theresa, daughters Ciara, Áine and Hanoragh, son Dónall, grandchildren Cillian and Jonah, brothers Jim (Arklow), Tommy (Leixlip) and Paddy (Roscommon), sisters Eileen (Kennedy, Strokestown), Veronica (Luby, Cloonard), Patricia (Gallagher, Ennis) and Teresa (Flynn, Dublin), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, July 15th, to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Danny's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends, limited to 50 people. The Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Condolences may be left here on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of to South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Murphy

Glenveagh, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Piercetown, Newbridge. Sadly missed and deeply loved by his partner Catherine and her family, his four daughters, their mother and their families, sisters, in laws, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends and his many colleagues in Kildare county council. A much loved, kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed by all, especially the grandchildren who he adored.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Jim's funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Jim's cremation service will also be live-streamed from 1.45pm at the following link;

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

No flowers by request. Donations if desired to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital".

The death has occurred of John O'Mahony Adams

Coologmartin, Timahoe, Kildare



Formerly of Pitchfordstown Lodge, Kilcock. Former member of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. John, peacefully, in the loving care of his devoted partner Pauline & the wonderful staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his father Sidney Adams and mother Nora (née Mahony) Adams. Deeply loved and sadly missed by his partner Pauline, sister Margaret Wilkinson, family, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for John's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

House Private.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Flora (Billie) Skrine

Ballyward, Manor Kilbride, Wicklow / Naas, Kildare



Skrine, Flora (Billie), Ballyward, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and previously Shirtairl, Newtownbaltracy, Naas, Co. Kildare. 12th July 2021. Wife of the late Godfrey. Will be dearly missed by her niece Frances, nephews Philip and Andrew, stepchildren John and Anthea. Predeceased by her nephew Nicky.

May Billie Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown on Friday 16th arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Riding for the Disabled. https://rdaireland.org/donate-to-rda-ireland. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Billie, the funeral mass is for 50 persons. Those who would have liked to attend Billie’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message on the condolence page below.

Live Stream: https://eadestownparish.com/