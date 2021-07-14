Gang broke into house in Kildare town at 2am: Gardaí investigating

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Maryville area of Kildare town at 2am this morning. 

Up to five men may have been in a gang that pushed their way into the house and damaged a TV and doors.

Anybody who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact Kildare Town gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in Kildare town on the 14th July 2021 at approximately 2:00am.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

