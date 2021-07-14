NEW: 12 isolation rooms to be built at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Work is due to start at Naas General Hospital in September on a prefab unit with 12 isolation rooms.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly revealed details of the developmen in a Dáil question to Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan.

Construction of the modular unit is due to be completed early next year, according to the minister.

Mr Donnelly said: "The development of a modular isolation unit providing 12 single isolation rooms at Naas General Hospital is being progressed.

"The final contract to construct this unit is expected to be agreed within the next two weeks, with off-site fabrication and associated site works commencing in September.

"Construction of the modular unit is due for completion in quarter one of next year."

Mr Donnelly also said there are a number of projects in the Government's capital programme for 2021 at Naas General Hospital.

These include the day procedures-endoscopy unit, the oncology and physical therapy unit and a new acute mental health unit.

He added: "Funding has been allocated to progress the project design for the day procedures-endoscopy unit and oncology and physical therapy unit projects.

"The procurement of the design team is nearing completion.

"The scope of the acute mental health unit has changed considerably and is currently being reviewed. The service area has progressed an extensive exercise to examine the latest delivered mental health projects, including the national forensic mental health service hospital facility in Portrane.

"Following this review, service requirements have been rescoped to incorporate different room layouts, wider corridors and additional recreational space.

" Other scope changes have been made, such as the inclusion of a decking car park and seclusion rooms.

"The schedule of accommodation has just been confirmed and the design team is now working on the stage 1 report.

"The delivery of capital projects is a dynamic process and subject to successful completion of the various approval stages as well as the availability of funding."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie