How Naas' big ball is helping the environment

The iconic big ball art piece
The area around the ball monument on the approach to Naas from Dublin is maintained as a biodiverse area, encouraging a wide variety of plant life, by Kildare County Council.
Cllr Colm Kenny asked that the grassland area around the Perpetual Motion (as its officially known) motorway artwork piece should be used for biodiversity and rewilding.
However KCC official Simon Wallace told a Naas Municipal District meeting that this is being done.
He said the location has been planted with daffodils and these areas are left wild until June and then cut.
He said the biodiversity element, which encourages the growth of wild flowers and plants, could be extended next year.
He said that areas will still have to be maintained around the roadside and junction for traffic sightlines.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.