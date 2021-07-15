No electric charging point yet for Sallins

Sallins
Electric vehicle charging points won’t be provided for Sallins in the immediate future.
According to Kildare County Council a guidance document is being drawn up for county councils which will suggest preferred types of locations and infrastructural requirements for different locations like on-street, municipal car parks and municipal districts.
Funding sources to pay for the stations will be identified and procurement considerations will be taken into account as well as climate action strategies.
A Naas Municipal District meeting heard on June 8 that a policy document for County Kildare will be prepared.
However Cllr Bill Clear asked how it is possible to install existing EV points without this guidance.
He supported a call from Cllr Carmel Kelly for an EV point in Sallins adding “Sallins is being left behind again.”
