Public composting facility urged for Naas

Kildare County Council is keen to encourage composting
A public composting facility may be on the way to Naas.
According to Kildare County Council discussions are ongoing with Naas Tidy Towns to find one or more suitable locations around the town for composting green waste - and these were developed when sites are finalised.
According to KCC, despite meetings with a number of community groups in the last few years, the provision of community green waste composting locations remains low.
There are three sites in Kill, one managed by the tidy towns group and the other by two respective residents groups.
KCC environmental awareness officer Dara Wyer is happy to meet with any group that wishes to explore the provision of composting facilities.
He also said that talks have taken place with about a dozen groups “in the last couple of years.”
