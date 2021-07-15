Two cars seized off Main Street in Naas last night

Two cars seized off Main Street in Naas last night

Two cars seized in Naas / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint last nigh on the Main Street in Naas.

Two Unaccompanied Learner drivers with no L-Plates on their cars were stopped.

Both cars were seized and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to both drivers. 

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting checkpoints yesterday when they stopped this car.

It was found that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner with no L-plates.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks. 

