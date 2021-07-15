Man arrested after Naas restaurant incident

Naas garda station
A man was arrested after an incident in a restaurant on the outskirts of Naas.
Gardaí detained the 24 year old after the man became aggressive towards staff members and customers at Tougher’s restaurant, Newhall, between Naas and Newbridge.
The incident happened on July 10 at 9.30pm.
The man, who’s from County Kerry, was also abusive towards the gardaí.
