Council rejects plans for battery storage project near Two Mile House

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for a battery energy storage system compound near Two Mile House.
Strategic Power Projects Ltd wanted to build the development on a four hectare sit at Dunnstown.
Local residents had mounted an opposition campaign to the proposals and claimed they would have adverse ecological, social, environmental and ecological effects.
The proposed facility would contain 76 battery storage units as well as a control room and switch room.
The designs included CCTV cameras.
A new site entrance off the L6044 local road would also be built.
Planning permission was sought for ten years and documents stated the operational lifespan of the facility would be 35 years. l
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.