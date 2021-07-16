Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 16

The death has occurred of Louis Ronald (Ronnie) Darlington

Celbridge, Kildare



Darlington Louis Ronald (Ronnie) (St. Patrick’s Park and formerly of Killeenlea, Celbridge, Co. Kildare), July 15th, 2021, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) and dear father of Karen and Amanda and brother of the late Derry. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, brother Francie, sisters Noleen and Freda, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Ronnie’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Monday, 19th July, at 11.00am by following the link below.

https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fox (née Redmond)

Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Finglas South, Dublin



Fox (née Redmond), Maureen, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kippure Park, Finglas South, Dublin,July 15th 2021, Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Patrick and sister of the late Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughters Marie and Catherine, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Brendan and Michael, sisters Margaret and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth GROGAN (née Doolan)

Knocknagee, Carlow / Kildare



Elizabeth Grogan, (nee Doolan), Knocknagee, Carlow, July 15th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Tom, Louise, Marie, Ursula and Olive. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brother Daniel, sisters Jo, Margaret, Patricia and Anne, sons-in-law Tony and Ger, daughter-in-law Libby, grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Michael, Grace, Elizabeth, Ellen, John, Will, Gerard, Róisín, Daniel and Fiacc, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Katie, Lucy, Helen and by her brother JJ.

Rest in Peace

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Sunday at 12.30pm in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown (Eircode R93 WT35), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for up to 50 persons on Monday morning at 11am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins and can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Maureen's funeral cortège will leave Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The death has occurred of Nancy Kelly (née McGrath)

Tullylost, Rathangan, Kildare



Nancy Kelly (nee McGrath), Tullylost, Rathangan, Co. Kildare 14th July 2021, peacefully at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Liz (McDermott), sons Marty, Patsy and Anthony, daughters-in-law Nuala and Cynthia, son in law Eddie, her dearly loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Government Restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Funeral arriving at the church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan on Saturday morning for Mass at 10 o'clock (max 50 people) followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Nancy' s Funeral Mass can be https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Tully

Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Belgard Heights, Tallaght. In the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare. Son of the late Michael and Frances and brother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia, daughters Sarah and Anna, sons John, Kevin and Matthew, brother Peter, sisters Mary, Edel and Ruth, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Melissa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ella, James, Ruby, Isobelle and Jack, nieces, nephews, realtives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning (19th July) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. A private family cremation will take place at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. House private.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Violet McDonald (née Birchall)

Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Fay, her brother Jack, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Violet Rest in Peace

Due to government advice a family funeral will take place. Removal from McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Violet's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM. Those who would have like to have attended but due to the current restrictions of 50 people in the Church cannot, can leave their condolences below.