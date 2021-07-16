Filming continues in Rathangan today on a road safety TV ad

Rathangan
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is continuing to filming a TV ad in Rathangan today.
The shoot began yesterday and concentrated around the zebra crossing in the centre of the town. The RSA said it has the assistance of the gardai and Kildare County Council.
A number of equipment vehicles are parked nearby and the community centre is being used for extras, hair, make-up, wardrobe and catering.
Traffic disruptions are expected with the GAA cul camps taking place in the GAA field.
