Busy Kildare bar wants to expand with outdoor terrace

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application in has been submitted to Kildare County Council on by Moriarty Investments Limited for an external first floor terrace at the Courtyard Hotel in Leixlip.
The proposed facility will span 101 square metres in area.
It will adjoin the first floor lounge bar of the hotel on the Main Street of the town.
The premises is built on the original site where Arthur Guinness created his Guinness brewing empire.
The four-star hotel has named Arthur's Bar in the brewer's memory.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.