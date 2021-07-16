Kildare GAA club gets green light for €700k investment in facilities

FILE PHOTO
An estimated €700,000 investment is being made at Milltown GAA Club after Kildare Co Council has granted permission for a new development.
Being built are six 18 meter high training lights and poles for the main senior training pitch.
Also included are three extra light clusters to illuminate pitches.
The plans also feature 17 six meter high lights and poles at 30 meter centres along a new two metre wide walking track.
The total area in which the developments will be built is 2.4 hectares.
The planning documents were lodged with the Council in February.
The value of the development is €700,000, according to the buildinginfo.com database.
