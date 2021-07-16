Going on holidays? Top Garda tips to protect your home while you're away

Gardaí have issued advice to protect your home and property if you're going on holiday in the coming weeks.

Don't make it easy for burglars while you're away - that's the advice from Meath Crime Prevention on Facebook.

If you are going on holiday and your home is going to be vacant, be mindful of what you post on social media.

Even if you have enabled strict privacy settings, your holiday plans could be shared with unscrupulous people.



• Don't post status updates about your holidays while you're still away.

• Don't post pictures while you're away.

• Respect other people’s privacy, don't tag others while you and they are on holidays.

• Avoid posting upcoming travel plans.

• Consider turning off the location sharing settings on social media platforms.

Almost one in four residential burglaries in the summer involve entry through an unsecured door or window compared to 1 in 5 in winter.

Around one third of residential burglaries involve entry through a front door.

Simple steps to secure our homes:



• Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.

• Lock all doors and windows, almost 1 in 4 Summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.

• Use your house alarm.

• Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.

• Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.



If your home is going to be vacant during the summer period:



• Ask a trusted neighbour or family member to conduct frequent checks of the property at different times of the day to note any signs of trespassing or interference.

• Ensure the house alarm is set.

• Check all doors and windows are secure. (Use deadbolt locks if property is to be vacant for long periods).

• Install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights to make the house appear occupied.

• Ensure that the building doesn't look neglected. Cut the grass, trim hedges etc.

• Ask a neighbour to collect post or if you are going to be away for longer periods arrange a ‘mail minder’ service with An Post to retain post for collection and place a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign on letter-box.

• Inform the local Garda station about the premises being vacant to afford passing attention on patrols.