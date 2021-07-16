Fire Service rescues seagull trapped on street light

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene
A seagull trapped on top of a street light had to be rescued by fire fighter.
Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident in West Dublin.
Pictures by DFB show a firefighter clutching the bird before being lowered to the ground.
The bird was passed onto Dublin SPCA for a medical inspection.
