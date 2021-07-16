Aggressive Naas man arrested in the town

File image
A Naas man was detained by local gardaí in a residential area of the town.
The 24 year old was aggressive and intoxicated at Pacelli Road on July 11.
Gardaí were called to the scene at 2.25am and the man was arrested under the Public Order Act.
