Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 19

The death has occurred of Gerard Hannigan

Celbridge, Kildare / Stranorlar, Donegal



The death has occurred of Gerard Hannigan, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly The Glebe, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal. Beloved son of Rosaleen and the late Paddy, much loved father of Paul, Graham and Yasmin, cherished brother of Brenda and Louis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother, sons, daughter, grandchildren, aunt Claire, uncle Paddy his wife Pauline, nephews. nieces,and his many colleagues at ESB International.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy His Soul

Remains reposing at The Glebe, Stranorlar from 7pm on Sunday July 18th. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday July 20th at 1.40 pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral is strictly private to the family,neighbors,friends and colleagues only please.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family, may do so using the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Dermot Mulhall

Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin



Mulhall, (Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Millmount Grove, Windy Arbour, Dublin 14 and Ex. South Dublin County Council. Corkagh Park), Died Suddenly, July 15th, 2021, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Dermot, beloved husband of Paula and dear father of Ciaran, Aisling and Adrian and grandfather of the late Jacob and brother of the late Owen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Chloe, John Jacob, Conor and Clara daughters-in-law Alison and Camila, brothers Paul, Con and Ger, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may follow the funeral Mass on Wednesday 21st, July at 11.00am by clicking on the link below; https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Dermot’s funeral cortege will pass his home on Wednesday 21st, July at 12.00 noon approx. for any relatives, neighbours and friends who would like to pay their respects. Please maintain a social distance at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Clive STOKES

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St Brigid’s Hospice after a long illness and surrounded by his loving family. Clive aged 38.

Beloved and cherished son of Patricia (née Hill) and Tommy and much loved brother of Chris, Shane, Trevor and Gillian (Quinn). Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Karen, Carol and Aimee, brother-in-law Shay, his dedicated god-mother Rosie, nieces and nephews, extended family and wide circle of devoted friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Clive will be very sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken family.

Clive’s family would ask that over the coming days, those who knew Clive would take a moment to light a candle and say a prayer for him, just like Clive often did, in his memory.

Clive’s funeral cortege will leave his home at 9.30am on Tuesday morning to travel to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distant manner as a mark of respect, or from the church as Clive makes his final journey to St. Corban's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Brain Tumour Ireland in lieu of flowers would be much appreciated.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Behan

River Lawns, Kill, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin



Suddenly at his home.

Beloved son of the late Laurence and Kathleen, much loved and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the "Condolences" section below.





Funeral Arrangements Later