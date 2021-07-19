Car breaking speed limit on Sallins Bypass with pedestrians nearby

The car being towed from the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit operating a speed check on the Sallins Bypass at the weekend detected this vehicle travelling at 115km per hour in a 80km per hour zone.
Gardaí also said that pedestrians were walking close by.
A check with the Garda Mobility App revealed that vehicle was uninsured and untaxed for 258 Days.
The vehicle was immediately seized and court proceedings have commenced.
