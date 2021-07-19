Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Several N7 drivers fined for speeding as gardaí warn to 'Slow Down'

LATEST: 'Naas Ball' to be changed into 'Stay At Home' sign in Covid-19 battle to stop infections

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

As the summer staycation season continues, Kildare gardaí have urged motorists to please Slow Down & Stay Safe on journeys. 

A total of 11 motorists were stopped on Sunday by Naas Roads Policing Unit operating speed checks along the N7.

All vehicles were travelling at speeds significantly over the legal limit.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices with three penalty points were issued in each case.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Kill Village yesterday when they stopped a car.

The driver proceeded to test positive for opiates and the car was found to have no insurance.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized. Court proceedings will follow.

