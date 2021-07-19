House building in Kildare is creating challenges to provide community amenities - Council

Kildare County Council has admitted that the pace of growth in the county is creating a challenge to provide social and commuity infrastructure like school places, roads and other services.

The council’s chief executive Peter Carey was speaking on July 13 as he helped launch the 64-page Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy which he said aims to enable Kildare to grow to realise its potential and “become a big hitter”.

He said: “We have a very diverse county but we must be inclusive and ensure that everybody benefits from it.

“There’s a great quality of life in Kildare and that’s what attracts people to Kildare.

“It’s a fantastic place to live in and there are fantastic opportunities in terms of work but it also has wonderful amenities — great hotels, restaurants and activities.

“While we are in some ways struggling with the pace of growth in Kildare, in terms of the social infrastructure that supports that growth, I think we are well on the journey and we will catch up in terms of the required social infrastructure.”

Mr Carey said that Kildare was privileged to have the likes of Intel, Pfizer, the Kerry Group, Dawn Farm Foods embedded in the local economy but he insisted 90% of business are SMEs.

He said the IDA’s purchase of 200 acres in Newbridge and the Milennium Park in Naas augers well for future economic development.

He noted that Kildare is synonymous with the equine industry and apart from the three racecourses of the Curragh, Punchestown and Naas, there are 1,000 breeders and 100 trainers in the county.

The agri food industry is strong and there will be good tie-in with a new food and drink hub in Athy.

He mentioned that Kildare Village has invested €50m over the past five years.

In relation to the green economy, Kildare County Council has a climate action officer and energy efficiency officer and he said the council is seeking out massive opportunities over the next five to 10 years.

The council will also be helping companies to avail of green grants from the government.

The council said that the current and future challenges and opportunities facing Kildare are reflected in the strategy, from the provision of high-speed broadband and remote working hubs to support remote working, developing Kildare as a leading entrepreneurial region in Europe by developing a highly conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovative start-ups, to identifying new opportunities by investing in green economy initiatives.

Mr Carey added: “By adopting Kildare 2025, Kildare County Council is providing a roadmap for attracting new investment, sustaining existing industry and enterprises and ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

“We are committed to continuing to encourage, facilitate and support the economic development of our county and believe the implementation of this strategy will create an energy and commitment that will propel county Kildare to the fore of economic innovation and make it an even greater place to live, work and do business.”



