NEW: Major US fashion label coming to Whitewater

Us fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters plans to set up an outlet in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.
The brand is already opening its first store in Ireland at Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin on August 5.
The store in Whitewater is expected to open its doors in October.
It’s not known which outlet the US retailer will occupy in the retail complex.
Media reports suggest that the US retailer has plans to open a total of six stores across Ireland over the next year.
Founded in 1977, American Eagle is popular with college students and people aged in their 20s and 30s.
The company has operated over 900 stores around the world, with multiple branches in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico and the UK.
One of its flagship stores is in Times Square in New York which is very busy.
