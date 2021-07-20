Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 20

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Behan

River Lawns, Kill, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin



Suddenly at his home. Beloved son of the late Laurence and Kathleen, much loved and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Paddy will be reposing at his home tomorrow, Tuesday, from 3pm till 5pm. For those who would like to attend, strict Covid restrictions will apply. Removal from his home at 6pm to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, for prayers. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10am followed by Burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the "Condolences" section below.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Duggan (née Norris)

St. Brigid's Terrace, Straffan, Kildare



Duggan (neé Norris), Philomena (Phil), St Brigid's Terrace, Straffan, Co. Kildare, July 18th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, brother Padraig, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Phil (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Phil's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Phil's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane at approx. 10:30am and will travel via Phil's late residence and then will arrive to St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kildare Animal Foundation.

The death has occurred of Michéal KANE

St. Conleth's Place, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by his wife Anna, son David and granddaughter Siobhán. Beloved father of Michael, Paul, Marie, Catherine, Veronica, Robert, Martin and Áine. Sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Marie, Lorna, Marie and Rose, sister Eithne, brothers Dermot, sons-in-law Brendan, John and Bill, grandchildren Paula, Barry, Brian, Emma, Rory, Orlaith, Hannah, Ben, Sinéad, Ciara, Fiona, Aoife, Eimear, Aidan, Katie and Sam, sisters-in-law Mary and Olive, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Michéal Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michéal will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Terry McWey (née Moore)

Tower View Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Terry McWey (nee Moore), Tower View Park, Kildare Town and late of Tully, July 19th 2021, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise and previously in the loving & compassionate care at Oghill Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, son Joe, brother John, sisters Mary & Ann.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Thomas, Carmel, Suzanne, Vivienne & Michael, her cherished grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis de go raibh a ainm





Funeral Arrangements Later

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.