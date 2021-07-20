JOBS: Bathroom Fitters, Plumbers and Tilers being hired in Kildare and surrounding areas

FILE PHOTO
O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations is hiring:
Bathroom Fitters, Plumbers and Tilers
Highly Competitive Package on offer.
Positions available in Kildare and surrounding areas
To apply, contact David@iosbs.com or Ian at 087 4659 871.
