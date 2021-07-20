Five-year economic strategy will help Kildare reach its potential - Kildare Chamber

A new five-year economic strategy for Kildare aims to help the county reach its potential, according to County Kildare Chamber.

The Kildare 2025 Economic Development Strategy outlines a roadmap for attracting new investment, sustaining existing industry and enterprises and ensuring long-term and sustainable growth for Kildare.

An online webinar last week, hosted by the council in conjunction with County Kildare Chamber, was told that the strategy is the culmination of a lengthy consultation process with key stakeholders as part of the Kildare Economic Forum.

The blueprint identifies eight key areas of focus, which will contribute to the future economic success of Kildare: Indigenous Industry/SMEs, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Knowledge Economy, Equine Industry, Agri Food Sector, Sustainable Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure, Retail and Climate Action & Green Economy.

Kildare Chamber chief executive Allan Shine commented: “We have the right people working together to ensure we implement this plan and it’s not just going to sit on a desk.”

Jacqui McNabb, head of enterprise and economic development, Kildare Local Enterprise Office, said:

“Businesses have been really challenged and put to the pin of their collars.

“The timing for this strategy is good to take us forward. It certainly adds to an air of optimism for us.”

Mr Shine added: “We’re very good at shouting about our strengths but we must also recognise any weaknesses we have and seek to address them.”

Economist Jim Power, who was involved in the webinar, said he was familiar with Kildare because he lived in Celbridge in the 1980s.

He noted that incomes in Kildare were 11% above the national average and it was the fifth highest populated county and the second highest for foreign direct investment.

He said Kildare should continue to strive to be a place where people want to live, work, socialise and spend their money.

He added: “Kildare will become a major economic force in the Irish and the European economy and there is a strong focus on foreign direct investment and the growth and development of indigenous business.”

