Floods relief works planned for rivers in Kill area

Tenders are being invited for the supply and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to facilitate flood relief works being carried out on the Morell River in the Kill area.
Tributaries of the Morell River will also be involved in the project between Kill and Turnings Lower.
The works comprise the construction of reinforced concrete walls along the banks of the Morell, Kill, Slane and the Painstown rivers.
The project is being promoted by the Office of Public Works (OPW).
The closing date for the tenders is August 13.
