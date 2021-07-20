KILDARE: Car not insured or taxed for nearly nine months

The car being towed away / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a car near Athy which had not been insured or taxed for nearly nine months.
The vehicle was asked to pull over in the Gallows Hill area.
Gardaí said: "Using the Mobility App it was found that the car was uninsured and untaxed for 260 days.
"The car was seized. Proceedings to follow."
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting checkpoints last night when they stopped a driver.
The motorist failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
