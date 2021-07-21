Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 21

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) CLACK

Celbridge, Kildare / Blackrock, Dublin



CLACK (late of Castle Village Green, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newtown Villas, Blackrock, Co. Dublin) – July 20th 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan. Patrick (Paddy) (formerly of Rentokil Pest Control); dearly beloved husband of the late Katherine, much loved father of Allison, Rodney, Linda and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Sally, sons-in-law Mick and Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters Phil and Bernie, brother Jack, extended family and friends. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations may be made by going to https://alzheimer.ie May he rest in peace

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Thursday (July 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. Removal on Friday (July 23rd) to St. John the Baptist Church, Blackrock (maximum 50 persons) arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://sjb.ie/our-parish/webcam/

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Paddy’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Coyle

Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by her children, Aimie, Jean-Anne, Mark and Jessie, brothers Peter and Mark, son in law Ashraf, extended family, neighbours, her dear friends Deirdre and Jayne and her large circle of friends.

May Kate Rest In Peace

House Strictly Private, Please.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Vera Hillen (née Golden)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Vera Hillen (nee Golden) Johnstownbridge, Enfield and late of Ballymote, Sligo, July 19th 2021, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of Paul and adoring mother of Mark and the late Ann. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-Law Eithne and her doting grandchildren Tara and Aoife and Vera's many relatives and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Vera's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 22nd July, at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, 50 people may be in attendance. Family flowers only, please, with donations, if desired, to Friends of Connolly Hospital.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the regulations cannot, are invited to leave a message in the condolence section below.

Vera's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Midland's Funeral Live YouTube Channel

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tos) Quinn

Carlow Road, Athy, Kildare



QUINN Thomas (Tos) July 18, 2021 (late of Athy, Co. Kildare). Dearly loved and loving husband of Ann. Devoted father and father-in-law to Allison, Marcus & Chloe, Grace & Ben, Conor & Kate and Cormac & Caroline. Adored grandfather of Neve, Beatrice, Arthur, Fraser and Atticus. Beloved brother of Fionnuala (twin), Rob, Eileen, Mal and the late Dan, Caitriona and Deirdre.

Will be sorely missed by his legal colleagues, loyal staff, boating mates, cairde ceoil na hÉireann, and wide circle of friends, all of whom he loved and cherished.

In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral may only be attended by 50 family and close friends. Funeral service on Thursday, July 22, in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery. Those who are unable to be present in the church can live stream, see link www.parishofathy.ie.

Tos’ funeral cortège will leave from his residence on Thursday morning at 10:30am on foot to St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. For those who wish to show their respects along the route please do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the RNLI and/or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.