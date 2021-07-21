Know what this is? Handed into gardaí who are seeking its owners

The unidentified device handed into gardaí
This unusual device was handed into gardaí by a member of the public.
It has an LCD screen and a large keypad - could it be a prototype smartphone from the 1980s?!
Gardaí, who are now seeking the owners of the apparatus, joked that it may be a time travel machine!
Kilkenny Gardaí said "This strange looking device was handed into the station last Friday evening.
"We are unsure if it is used for surveys, issuing tickets or even bringing you back to 1985!
"Anyway if you are or know the owner please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.
