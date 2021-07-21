LATEST: Kildare Co Council gives green light for new €2.9m school

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a two-storey primary school in Maynooth.
Gaelscoil Ruairí on Moyglare Road will have eight classroom including a two classroom Special Education Needs base.
Also being built will be a general purpose hall and ancillary accommodation.
The designs include associated car parking, an access road, pedestrian and bicycle access.
An external ball court, play areas and landscaping also feature.
The overall floor area is 2,223 square metres and the site spans 1.28 hectares.
The total construction value of the project is €2.9m, according to Construction Information Services.
