Cllr Rob Power elected as new Mayor of Kildare and Newbridge Municipal District

Cllr Rob Power took over from outgoing Mayor Cllr Kevin Duffy
Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Committee today appointed Councillor Robert Power as Mayor or Cathaoirleach of the District.
Cllr Power succeeded the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Kevin Duffy whose one-year term has finished.
At the Municipal District's annual meeting, Councillor Chris Pender was also elected Deputy Mayor.
Cllr Pender said: "I look forward to working with Rob and our other Municipal District colleagues to progress projects across the Municipal District."
