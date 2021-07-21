Kildare towns and villages to plant memorial trees in memory of victims of Covid-19

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare Co Council is to ask local Tidy Towns committees to plant a tree in memory of victims of Covid-19 and their families and friends.
A majority of councillors in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District called for a suitable memorial to mark the loss of loved ones in Co Kildare during the pandemic.
The motion was tabled by Cllr Noel Heavey, Cllr Chris Pender, Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer, Cllr Rob Power, Cllr Fiona Mc Loughlin
Healy, Cllr Anne Connolly, Cllr Mark Stafford, Cllr Noel Connolly, Cllr Kevin Duffy, Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer and Cllr Suzanne Doyle.
The councillors asked that "in recognition of lives lost and suffering caused through the pandemic experience, that a memorial bench or other agreed installation, be located in an appropriate location within the municipal district."
The monthly meeting of the MD agreed that the best way to proceed with the proposal would be to allow local Tidy Towns groups to nominate a location for the tree, the planting of which would be funded by the Council.
